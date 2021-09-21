VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.