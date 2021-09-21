Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

VICR stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

