Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,793 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $443.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.