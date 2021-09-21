Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

