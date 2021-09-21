Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

