Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 59.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday.

CODX stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -3.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.