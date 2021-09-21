Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $132,000 Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $769.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.70. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

