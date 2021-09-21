Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 50,048 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

