Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 142,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

