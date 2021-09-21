Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.96

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 13493869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

