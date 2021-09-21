Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

