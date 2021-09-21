Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €37.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.51 ($40.60).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €31.53 ($37.09) on Monday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.29.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

