VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

