VNT Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.10 million and $45,333.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045729 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

