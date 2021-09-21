Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 172.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 114.04 ($1.49). 45,044,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,821,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 383.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.78.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.