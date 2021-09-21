Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 172.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 114.04 ($1.49). 45,044,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,821,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 383.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.78.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.