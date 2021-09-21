Vortex Defi (VTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,080.78

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $37,080.78 and approximately $2,055.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

