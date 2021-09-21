VouchForMe (IPL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $231.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $300,124.05 and $231.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

