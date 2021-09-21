Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.91 ($183.42).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €149.65 ($176.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €159.45 ($187.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €137.76 and a 200-day moving average of €130.76.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

