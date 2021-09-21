Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in August

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WJXFF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

