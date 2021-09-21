Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $50.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 4,577,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,576. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

