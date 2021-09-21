Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMG. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

