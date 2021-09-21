Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.46

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 16176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMG shares. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

