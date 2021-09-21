Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

