Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,000 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realogy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the period.

RLGY stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

