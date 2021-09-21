Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 377,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

