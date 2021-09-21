Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

