Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,786,000 after buying an additional 294,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after buying an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

