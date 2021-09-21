Wealthgate Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

COIN stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,151. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

