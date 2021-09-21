WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WebSafety stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. WebSafety has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc engages in the provision of Internet software applications and services. It allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child’s mobile device. Its features include web browsing, app installations, text messages, social media, block screen time, track location, real-time alerts, and parent dashboard.

