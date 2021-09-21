Wedbush Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,365,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,555,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after acquiring an additional 326,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 518,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

