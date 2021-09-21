Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Project Angel Parent (MLNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE: MLNK) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2021 – Project Angel Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Project Angel Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $27.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Project Angel Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 656,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,851. Project Angel Parent LLC has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

