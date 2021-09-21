Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Project Angel Parent (MLNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE: MLNK) in the last few weeks:
- 9/8/2021 – Project Angel Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Project Angel Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $27.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Project Angel Parent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Project Angel Parent is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 656,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,851. Project Angel Parent LLC has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
