Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,173,522 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $458,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $7,711,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

