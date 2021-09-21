WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 93,161.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.