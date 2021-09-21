Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

WEA opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

