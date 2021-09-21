Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

WBK stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.