Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

