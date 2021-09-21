Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.93 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,435,720. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $423.33 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.14.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

