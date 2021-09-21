Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 26,535 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

