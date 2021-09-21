Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,474 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

