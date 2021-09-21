Westpac Banking Corp Sells 76,900 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 94,061 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1,901.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 776,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 737,653 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Switch stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,219 shares of company stock worth $16,716,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

