Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 169,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE HGV opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

