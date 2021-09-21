Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $310,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 411,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

