WHALE Price Reaches $12.86 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $80.67 million and $1.67 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $12.86 or 0.00031357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00175336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00110217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.79 or 0.06962031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,927.69 or 0.99776031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.00774859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

