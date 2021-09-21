Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Truist from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

