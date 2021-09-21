WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 308 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Biglari were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biglari by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Biglari by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 13,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Biglari stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $188.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

