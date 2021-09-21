WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,420 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 169,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.