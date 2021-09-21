WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,496 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $425,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

TPX opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.