WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 45.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.