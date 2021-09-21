WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.67. 21,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

