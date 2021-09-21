WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.67. 21,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

