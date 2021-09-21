Wolverine Trading LLC Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 275,321 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

